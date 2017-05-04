TEEN ARRESTED FOR SOUTH WALTON BURGLARIES

A 19-year-old Eglin Air Force Base man was sentenced to just under a year in county jail for his role in the burglary of numerous unlocked cars last summer.

Karl Bulgin, who was 18 when he committed the crimes, plead guilty to 18 charges Tuesday , including the theft of two firearms.

His sentence, which also includes five years of probation, reflects the fact that his role in the vehicle burglaries was limited to driving two other young men to commit the crimes.

“His main role was a driver,” said Matthew Richardson, assistant state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit. “He dropped them off and picked them up when they were done.”

Richardson said the “ringleader” was a young man named Daniel Luna, who has already been sentenced as a youthful offender to three years in state prison and three years probation.

A third boy, who was 15 at the time the crimes were committed, is on probation, Richardson said.

All three have been ordered to pay restitution.

Items taken from the cars, which were in the area of Seaside, Grayton Beach and WaterColor, are valued at more than $2,000, Richardson said.

Luna was also sentenced for a second string of burglaries that took place in November. Bulgin was not involved with those, Richardson said.

He added that the trio did not break into to cars, but targeted unlocked vehicles, taking “anything of value,” including guns, laptops and cash.

“Everybody was 18 or a juvenile,” he said. “We kept that in mind.”