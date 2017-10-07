TEEN DRIVER CHALLENGE RESCHEDULED

Due to weather the Teen Driver Challenge that was scheduled for today has been CANCELLED. The class has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 14th at Freeport High School. The Teen Driver Challenge course, which is offered at no cost to students, will provide the knowledge and hands-on experience to reduce your child’s chances of being involved in a crash. Please note: the Teen Driver Challenge is not a supplemental or advanced driving course. It is a defensive driving program that covers various topics including:
Vehicle Dynamics
Human Factors
Responsibility and Liability
Effects of Drugs and Alcohol
Night Driving
Aggressive Driving
TDC students are required to have a Florida Learner’s Permit or a valid Florida Operator’s License and the use of an automobile they usually operate during the driving exercises. The Teen Driver Challenge will be conducted a bit differently this time around. Instructors will conduct the class in ONE day, meeting at Freeport High School at 8am Saturday October 14th. The class will go until 5pm. The class will be capped at 12 students so make sure to sign up today by emailing dtalley@waltonso.org to reserve your spot.
In addition, please visit http://waltonso.org/teen-
driver-challenge/ and fill out the two forms needed to participate and bring them the day of class.