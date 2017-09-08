TEEN DRIVER CHALLENGE SET FOR FREEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Is your teenager about to start driving? Are you nervous about handing over the keys?Look no further than the Teen Driver Challenge to get your future driver ready to get behind the wheel!

The Teen Driver Challenge course, which is offered at no cost to students, will provide the knowledge and hands-on experience to reduce your child’s chances of being involved in a crash. Please note: the Teen Driver Challenge is not a supplemental or advanced driving course. It is a defensive driving program that covers various topics including:

· Vehicle Dynamics

· Human Factors

· Responsibility and Liability

· Effects of Drugs and Alcohol

· Night Driving

· Aggressive Driving

TDC students are required to have a Florida Learner’s Permit or a valid Florida Operator’s License and the use of an automobile they usually operate during the driving exercises.

The Teen Driver Challenge will be conducted a bit differently this time around. Instructors will conduct the class in ONE day , meeting at Freeport High School at 8am Saturday October 7 th . The class will go until 5pm . The class will be capped at 12 students so make sure to sign up today!

In order to participate please visit http://waltonso.org/ teen-driver-challenge/ and fill out the two forms and email them to dtalley@waltonso.org