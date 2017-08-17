TEEN SHOT DURING AN ALLEGED BURGLARY

A teenager was shot during an alleged burglary when a homeowner found him and two others trying to break into a vehicle, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday when a woman awoke to a loud noise outside her Pettis Road home. She woke up her husband and he went outside and found three men in his vehicles. “During this time, a suspect, later identified as Tristen Wilson, 19, of Panama City Beach, turned toward the homeowner in a manner that made him fear he was about to be shot and the homeowner began to fire his rifle,” officials wrote in a news release. The suspects drove away in a black 4 door Honda with a flat tire. Deputies found it and three suspects sitting in the middle of Pettis Road a short time later. It was “apparent that they were all under the influence of either alcohol or drugs and they were not following commands,” deputies wrote. Once all suspects were detained, Wilson, advised deputies he had been shot. Washington County EMS responded immediately and transported Wilson to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. Deputies found a loaded 9 mm handgun was found inside the suspects’ vehicle. The homeowner’s handgun was later found in the wood line nearby. Kevin Taylor, 15, is charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, and obstruction of justice Conrad VonBlankenburg, 19, of Panama City Beach, is charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, and obstruction of justice. Wilson is charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, obstruction of justice, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.