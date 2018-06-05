TEENAGE GIRL KILLED IN GULF BREEZE HOUSE FIRE

A Santa Rosa County teenager has died after a house fire in Gulf Breeze. According to Santa Rosa County Public Information Officer Brandi Whitehurst, a house fire was reported in the 3500 block of Laguna Court in Midway at 12:40 a.m. Whitehurst said a teenage girl was taken to a hospital in Santa Rosa County due to the house fire. Fire officials say she later died at the hospital due to her injuries. The fire was called “under control” at 2:29 a.m. Whitehurst said the fire is out and the state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of it. The Avalon Fire Department, Bagdad Fire Department, Holley-Navarre Fire Department, and Gulf Breeze Fire Department responded to the fire. The Midway, Gulf Breeze, Holley-Navarre Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office and Lifeguard Ambulance also responded to the fire.

