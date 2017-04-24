TEENS FLEE AFTER CRASHING STOLEN CAR; APPREHENDED BY WCSO

4:06pm regarding a white Toyota Prius involved in a crash on County Road 83 near County Road 192. The vehicle had left the roadway and hit a culvert ending up back on County Road 83. As soon as deputies arrived on scene the three teens fled. Walton County Correctional Institution sent their K9 unit to assist, but two were quickly apprehended. The third, later identified as Jeffrey Blaze Brown, 17 was seen running from the wood line by a Walton County Sheriff's Office Major on his way home from work. Brown, Raven Nunn,17, and Dakota Kesinger, 18, were all arrested for dealing in stolen property and obstruction of justice. Brown and Nunn are currently on probation out of Okaloosa County for grand theft auto.

All three were transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.