TEENS INJURED IN SHOOTING AT WEDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CENTER PARKING LOT

An investigation is underway after a shooting that injured two teenagers at Wedgewood Community Center and Park Saturday night. It’s a place where families spend time together, but the day of fun took a turn for the worst. “I heard about four, rapid pow pow pow pow,” said resident Michael Blevins. A block party at Wedgewood Community Center and Park came to a sudden end after police say a 19-year-old and 16-year-old were shot. Michael Blevins lives near the park and he believes close to 300 people were there. “Those young people got out of control yesterday, basically that is the truth they got out of control with no supervision at all,” Blevins mentioned. When crowds scattered, all types of things were left behind – food, shoes, sunglasses and a charcoal grill. “I didn’t want to step in because I didn’t know who was involved or what was happening,” said Blevins. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. when a large group of people gathered in the parking lot. “They were scattered all over, they were scattered to the west, east, north, all over,” Blevins added. A sheriff’s spokesperson said during the investigation they found shell cases from multiple weapons. “People who put on these events, they need to start having people police up these young people and if they aren’t doing what they are supposed to do then they need to leave,” explained Blevins. Over the years, Blevins said his once quiet neighborhood has now changed. “This is my home and it really saddens me to see something of this magnitude happen in my community,” Blevins added. No arrests have been made in this case, anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.

