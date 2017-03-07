TERRY RAY DICKEY 1947 – 2017

Terry Ray Dickey, age 69, went to his eternal home on, March 5, 2017. He was born September 25, 1947 in DeFuniak Springs to Raymond and Pauline Dickey.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He served in the United States Navy, as an aircraft painter from 1967 to 1970, serving during the Vietnam War. He owned Dickey’s Paint & Body Shop, and later worked as a welder and pipefitter. He later owned a housekeeping business with his partner Verbena Holland. His passion was hunting and fishing with his friends and family.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Dickey, brother Thomas Edward (Eddy) Dickey, and companion Verbena (Bena) Holland.

Terry is survived by his companion of 10 plus years Melinda Webster, his mother Pauline Dickey of Blountstown, the mother of his children, Wanda Hair of Mississippi, two daughters, Tobi Vandervort and husband Todd of Pennsylvania and Sherri McGill and husband Steve of Maryland, one sister Polly Coe of Blountstown, and one brother Jesse (Andy) Dickey of Freeport, Florida; Terry had 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He leaves behind a sweet dog Max.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, March 10, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Hatcher Cemetery.

