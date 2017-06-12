TEXAS WOMAN VICTIMIZED BY ‘MECHANIC’ SHE FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST

A Texas woman who says she hired a man she found in a Craigslist ad to fix her car, but instead of getting her back on the road, he deliberately disabled it. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Destin Walmart in reference to a “customer dispute”. The 28-year old victim told deputies her 2006 Ford Escape was damaged by someone she had agreed to pay for repairs to her alternator.

She says she hired “Kevin” through an ad on Craigslist. He worked on the car for about 90 minutes but then said he couldn’t finish the job because he couldn’t remove a bolt. After some ARGUMENT over payment, he asked the woman to go buy an item for the engine. While she was standing in line to pay for it, “Kevin” contacted her and said he’d disabled her car because of her boyfriend’s attitude. When she returned to her car, it was not operational. All the visible wiring had been cut.