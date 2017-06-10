THE BIBLE GOT IT RIGHT: THOSE WHO ATTEND CHURCH REGULARLY LIVE LONGER

Once again, things the Bible says will improve our spiritual life are being scientifically proven to improve our physical health as well.

The latest is church attendance. The Bible tells Christian believers not to neglect meeting together (Hebrews 10). Now, research out of Vanderbilt University shows that people who regularly attend worship services actually live longer than those who don’t. Professor Marino Bruce, Associate Professor of Medicine, Health and Society, who is also a Baptist pastor, co-authored the study.