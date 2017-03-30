The Florala City Council would like a grant to put solar lights around Lake Jackson

WTVY

Lake Jackson along the Walton-Covington line is considered one of the pristine freshwater bodies’ in Alabama.

Florala Mayor Terry Holley says the lake is the economic life blood to his community.

This week, the Florala City Council gave him the go ahead to apply for several state grants to enhance the 500 acre water-body.

Mayor Holley would like to place solar powered lights around the Alabama portion of the lake.