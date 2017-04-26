THE FLORIDA CHAUTAUQUA THEATRE



DeFuniak Springs, Florida 840 Baldwin AvenueDeFuniak Springs, Florida

presents

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Follow Alice down a rabbit hole into a delightful, entertaining world of childhood fantasies. Alice journeys into a land of true wonder. You’ll attend the Mad Hatter’s frantic tea party, meet the Red and White Queens, the terrifying Queen of Hearts and her long-suffering husband, the King of Hearts, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, a watch-carrying White Rabbit who is always running late, the psychotic Cheshire Cat, talking flowers and butterflies, a neurotic mocking bird, a sneezing duchess, a baby that turns into a pig, and many other zany Wonderland creatures. The madcap action never stops and culminates with Alice attending the trial of the Jack of Hearts where she is called as the star witness! The play gives new life to an old classic and takes us to a world where nonsense makes quite good sense. The zany dialogue, the eclectic mix of toe-tapping tunes, and the amazing talent of 34 young actors will have you grinning like a Cheshire Cat. The production is guaranteed to thrill audiences of all ages. What a great Mother’s Day treat!

Tickets prices are:

Students (22 and under) $12.00 and Adults $15.00

Please call 850-892-9494 or email info@fcweb.org for more information or to purchase tickets.