The Geneva Presbyterian Church held a stained glass window dedication service

WTVY

A 60 year fundraising effort by a small Geneva church led to a historic dedication, Sunday.

Beginning in the 1950’s, the congregation at Geneva Presbyterian Church began collecting funds for an important project.

On Sunday, a stained glass window dedication service took place. A Dothan company built the 25-foot tall glass mural of Jesus with children.

Pastor Dee Koza said they may be a small congregation but they are mighty. “Our goal is to serve this community and the children in it.”

The church itself traces its roots in Geneva County back to the 19th century.