THE LEGAL SIDE OF PURCHASING PARAPHERNALIA

Items that could be considered paraphernalia can be purchased legally at a number of shops and even gas stations in Bay County. Those same items could also carry a misdemeanor charge under Florida law. So where is the line drawn? Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say items like pipes, rolling papers, and even bongs are perfectly legal to purchase wherever they’re sold. “They are not illegal in and of themselves,” said Ruth Corley, the Public Information Officer for the BCSO. Shops can market them in different ways. “Sometimes they might have a small, little rose put into the end of the pipe and they try to sell it as a decorative item, or the other items, bongs, whatever, are sold as a way to use tobacco,” Corley continued. It’s what happens after the purchase that makes law enforcement get involved. Corley explained, “They become illegal drug paraphernalia at the point when someone uses it to ingest, inhale, to consume an illegal substance.” Officials say once a pipe or bong is used to consume an illegal substance, charges can be brought. “Once that happens and we can document and prove with a presumptive test that it is truly an illegal substance, that’s when it becomes a possession of drug paraphernalia,” Corley said. Officials BCSO do stress that the possession of the items is perfectly legal until it is used to consume an illegal substance. One shop owner that we spoke to told us in order to sell those items, they have to have a valid tobacco license.

