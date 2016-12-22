THE MORNING OFFERING: A Galdsome Heart

A Galdsome Heart

We often find ourselves disappointed in life. The job we really wanted is given to another person. An associate at work didn’t invite us to the dinner party, yet invited a coworker and his wife. A person we’d love to have as a friend shows no interest and we feel rejected. The music director at church doesn’t allow us to join the choir. Someone much younger gets the promotion, along with an increase in salary. You get the idea.

If we have peace in our heart, all these disappointments are meaningless. The man who has peace in his heart gives thanks to God for all things. Even illnesses and poverty can be embraced if we see all as allowed by God because He loves us and grants just what we need for our salvation.

When we approach all that comes our way with a gladsome heart, we gain that which is most profitable. The treasure that is ours is one that cannot be taken away. Not even death can deprive us of this treasure. If we give glory to God for all things, a peaceful heart will be ours.

With love in Christ,

Abbot Tryphon