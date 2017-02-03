THE MORNING OFFERING: Developing the Heart

Developing the Heart

The stress that is placed upon the importance of educating the mind is enormous. Without a good solid education, we are told, our life will amount to nothing.

One of my grandmothers grew up in Wisconsin as a simple, uneducated woman. She worked much of her life as a laundry woman, spoke in simple ways, and loved God and her family with all her heart and soul. By the worlds standards she was not a well spoken woman, but when she spoke her words went straight to the heart.

Where many of our family rushed to become educated while ignoring the heart, my grandmother started with the heart. Her intellectual abilities were limited but her amazing heart is what made her a great lady.

We endanger our souls if we educate our minds without developing the heart. It is the heart that is the center of our being, and the place of the Nous, which is the eye of the soul. The heart can not grow if it is allowed to remain in darkness and sin. We must call upon God to kindle in our heart the flame of life, letting the flame so burn that it will never go out.

With love in Christ,

Abbot Tryphon