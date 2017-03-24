THE MORNING OFFERING: Keeping Unrest at Bay

Keeping Unrest at Bay

Peacefully receiving all that comes our way

Every day can bring about many events or problems that can make us feel unsettled. Yet if we want to keep unrest at bay, it is important that we prayerfully receive everything with the knowledge that God is with over us, and that all will be fine in the end. Spending time worrying accomplishes nothing, for worrying simply brings on the stress that keeps our attention in the wrong place.

If we keep our focus on Christ, knowing that He is with us in both troubled times and moments of celebration, we can peacefully receive all that comes our way. Knowing that even difficulties and hardships are vehicles used by God for our salvation, how can we despair?

“When we serve the Lord we shall not be troubled about many things, but always keep in mind the one thing needful (Luke 10:41).”

Love in Christ,

Abbot Tryphon