THE SAFEST CITIES IN FLORIDA 2017

3 Panhandle towns make list

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is happy to announce their annual Safest Cities in Florida Report for 2017.

Safety has always been an important factor when searching for a new place to call home, but a wavering political system combined with an increase in violent crime has made safety the number one priority for many Americans. Because navigating through crime statistics can be a difficult and time-consuming process, the council has done it for you ranking the 50 Safest Cities.

On the northwest edge of Florida lies Choctawhatchee Bay and Valparaiso coming in at #5.. Compared to the Bay Harbor Islands, it’s sparsely populated, with only 5,230 people living within its 12.7 square miles. It’s a comfortable, small town with kind people and a relaxed atmosphere. Like most small towns, it offers events like Saturday in the Park, Mulletfestival, and an annual Christmas parade. There are numerous well-groomed parks and plenty of water sports. Only seven instances of violent crime and 48 property crimes were reported.

Other Panhandle towns making the list were Niceville at #18 and Gulf Breeze at #22.

To identify the safest cities in Florida, they reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data and internal research. They eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%.

The Top 50 Safest Cities in Florida, 2017 1. Parkland 11. Minneola 21. West Miami 31. Port Orange 41. Miami Lakes 2. Weston 12. Indian Harbour Beach 22. Gulf Breeze 32. Sunny Isles Beach 42. Coconut Creek 3. Marco Island 13. Oviedo 23. Lady Lake 33. Wellington 43. Lighthouse Point 4. Bay Harbor Islands 14. Punta Gorda 24. Belle Isle 34. Edgewater 44. Surfside 5. Valparaiso 15. North Palm Beach 25. Cape Coral 35. Margate 45. St. Cloud 6. Tequesta 16. Port St. Lucie 26. Southwest Ranches 36. Jupiter 46. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea 7. Sanibel 17. North Port 27. Safety Harbor 37. North Bay Village 47. Sebastian 8. Satellite Beach 18. Niceville 28. Venice 38. Coral Springs 48. Pembroke Pines 9. Cooper City 19. Key Biscayne 29. Fellsmere 39. Dunedin 49. Naples 10. Winter Springs 20. Palm Beach 30. Fernandina Beach 40. Lake Mary 50. Tamarac