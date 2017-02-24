Latest News

THE SAFEST CITIES IN FLORIDA 2017

3 Panhandle towns make list

The National Council for Home Safety and Security is happy to announce their annual Safest Cities in Florida Report for 2017.

Safety has always been an important factor when searching for a new place to call home, but a wavering political system combined with an increase in violent crime has made safety the number one priority for many Americans. Because navigating through crime statistics can be a difficult and time-consuming process, the council has done it for you ranking the 50 Safest Cities.

On the northwest edge of Florida lies Choctawhatchee Bay and Valparaiso coming in at #5.. Compared to the Bay Harbor Islands, it’s sparsely populated, with only 5,230 people living within its 12.7 square miles. It’s a comfortable, small town with kind people and a relaxed atmosphere. Like most small towns, it offers events like Saturday in the Park, Mulletfestival, and an annual Christmas parade. There are numerous well-groomed parks and plenty of water sports. Only seven instances of violent crime and 48 property crimes were reported.

Other Panhandle towns making the list were Niceville at #18 and Gulf Breeze at #22.

To identify the safest cities in Florida, they reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with population data and internal research. They eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 5,000.

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) per 100,000 people. These variables were then weighted, with violent crimes accounting for 70% of the total (due to their severity) and property crimes accounting for 30%. 

The Top 50 Safest Cities in Florida, 2017

1. Parkland

11. Minneola

21. West Miami

31. Port Orange

41. Miami Lakes

2. Weston

12. Indian Harbour Beach

22. Gulf Breeze

32. Sunny Isles Beach

42. Coconut Creek

3. Marco Island

13. Oviedo

23. Lady Lake

33. Wellington

43. Lighthouse Point

4. Bay Harbor Islands

14. Punta Gorda 

24. Belle Isle

34. Edgewater

44. Surfside

5. Valparaiso

15. North Palm Beach

25. Cape Coral

35. Margate

45. St. Cloud

6. Tequesta

16. Port St. Lucie

26. Southwest Ranches

36. Jupiter

46. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

7. Sanibel

17. North Port

27. Safety Harbor

37. North Bay Village

47. Sebastian

8. Satellite Beach

18. Niceville

28. Venice

38. Coral Springs

48. Pembroke Pines

9. Cooper City

19. Key Biscayne

29. Fellsmere

39. Dunedin

49. Naples

10. Winter Springs

20. Palm Beach

30. Fernandina Beach

40. Lake Mary

50. Tamarac
