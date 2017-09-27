THIRD MAN ARRESTED IN PAXTON HOME INVASION

A third suspect identified in a home invasion robbery in Paxton is behind bars. Anthony Antron Wilkins, 35, was the first arrested September 20th for his involvement in the June 27th incident when he and two others, Vance Gettis and Dawellyne Terry, robbed a home healthcare nurse at gunpoint. The three men kicked in the front door of a house on Richerson Road around 10pm and struck the victim in the face, made her strip, and zip tied her hands together. The suspects disassembled the victim’s phone and ransacked the home searching for valuables before fleeing the scene. “No one should have to go through what this victim experienced,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. The third suspect Dawellyne Terry, 22, turned himself in to the Walton County Jail Monday afternoon. He is charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, a first degree felony. Anthony Wilkins was released from the Walton County Jail today on a $50,000 bond. Gettis is currently incarcerated in Covington County on unrelated charges and his extradition is pending. “The hard work by our investigators put this case to rest,” said Adkinson. “Now the courts will decide their fate.”