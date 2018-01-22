THOMAS L. BERRY 1972-2018

Mr. Thomas L. Berry passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 10:40 p.m. with his loving wife of 46 years by his side.

Mr. Berry was United Pentecostal by faith, and was a member of Freeport United Pentecostal Church where he served on the board of trustee for many years.

Mr. Berry enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant after 24 years of service. His military awards consisted of 3 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Air Force Commendation Medals, 6 Air Force Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked 15 more years as an indoor condo maintenance technician and later as an Ace Hardware sales associate.

Mr. Berry is preceded in death by his parents James R. and Ruth O. Berry of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two sisters, Mary Francis Berry and Joan L. Adkins. He is survived by his wife Bonnie C. Berry of Freeport, Florida; sisters, Barbara Kroell and Maureen Bishop both of Cincinnati, Ohio and Rita Myers of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters- in -law, Sue Ann Henderson and husband Gerald and Laurice Cox and husband Loyd.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 22, 2018 beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 N., Defuniak Springs, Florida 32433 with Pastor Joel Davis officiating. A time a visitation will be held one hour prior. Committal services will follow at Hatcher Cemetery in Freeport, Florida with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral of DeFuniak Springs.