THOMAS LAMAR PRATER 1957 – 2017

Mr. Thomas Lamar Prater, age 59, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017. He was born July 3, 1957 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Clarence and Blondell Neese Prater.

Mr. Prater was a lifelong resident of DeFuniak Springs. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Liberty. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years. He enjoyed wood working, and watching TV.

Mr. Prater is preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers, Alvin Prater, Cecil Prater, Pete Prater, Lewis Prater, Roy Prater, Waldo Prater and L.S. Prater; three sisters Mavis Llewyn, Shirley Jordan and Alice Wood.

Mr. Prater is survived by his one son Kevin L. Prater and wife Lisa of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one daughter Heidi Laing and husband Pete of California; two brothers Clarence Prater, Jr. and wife Laura of Milton, Florida and Toby Prayer and wife Karen of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; four sisters Llian Brock of Lakeland, Florida, Dorothy Palmer of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Dianne Anderson of Destin, Florida and Brenda Hall and husband Rick of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; 7 grandchildren Cierra Prater, Keaton Prater, Harley Whitman, Kayden, Sebastian, Colton and Jackson Laing.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Liberty; 6775 United States Highway 331 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Liberty in Lamar’s memory at 6775 United States Highway 331 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433.

