THOMAS LESTER SKIPPER 1930-2017

Mr. Thomas Lester Skipper, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2017. He was born April 26, 1930 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Thomas and Daisy Mickler Skipper.

Mr. Skipper was a resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the Baldwin Avenue Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving his country in the United States Navy. He worked with St. Regis Paper Company in Pensacola, Florida for many years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in the yard.

Mr. Skipper is preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Jimmy Skipper, John Lee Skipper and Willie B. Skipper; and one sister, Mary Elizabeth Ray.

Mr. Skipper is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Lavern Lucille Skipper of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one daughter, Elizabeth Joedeman and husband Michael; one sister Evelyn Gutherie and husband Jack; and two grandchildren Sarah and Nathan Joedeman.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00~11:00 AM, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverends Wilbur Williams and Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Baldwin Avenue Church at 1618 Baldwin Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.