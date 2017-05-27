THOMAS “TOM” D’ALTON GLASS 1938-2017

Mr. Thomas “Tom” D’Alton Glass, age 78, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017. He was born December 13, 1938 in Panama City, Florida to Randal and Cora Davis Glass.



Tom was a resident of the Liberty Community. He was Baptist by faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Liberty. He enjoyed fishing, going to church, taking up offering, and bringing the preacher water. He also loved gardening.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Glass; and his sister, Lydia McCauley.



Tom is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and church family.



A time of visitation will be held at 10:00~11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Liberty; 6775 United States Highway 331 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Liberty, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.



Pallbearers will be Rick Hall, Mikey Carroll, Nathaniel Snyder, Brandon Glass, Tracy Jernigan and Tyler Jernigan.



Flowers are being accepted.



Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery.



You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book atwww.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

