THOMASON CONVICTED OF KILLING INFANT DAUGHTER

A Florida man has avoided a death sentence after being convicted of killing his infant daughter. A jury in Fort Walton Beach found 26-year-old William Thomason guilty of first-degree murder. Authorities say Thomason’s 8-week-old daughter, Braelyn, was hospitalized in September 2013 after being left with Thomason. She died several days later, suffering two broken femurs, a broken clavicle, broken ribs, bilateral retinal hemorrhages and massive bleeding of the brain. Thomason was sentenced o life in prison with no possibility of parole.