THOMASON DEATH PENALTY TRIAL UNDERWAY

Wiliam “Billy Thomason is on trial in Fort Walton Beach for the murder of his 8-week-old daughter. She died from acute brain trauma. The prosecution maintains that Thomason’s act was premeditated, point to the fact that Thomason downloaded information on his phone about medical uncertainties and how shaken baby syndrome confuses juries shortly after the infant’s death. “He planned to kill her and he planned to confuse a jury,” Assistant State Attorney Angela Mason said during her opening statement in Thomason’s long-delayed trial. “He planned to hurt his child so bad she died, and he planned to confuse a jury.” Premeditation in a first-degree murder case provides prosecutors leeway to seek the death penalty, which the State Attorney’s Office is doing in Thomason’s case.

Mason told the newly sworn jury that the injuries inflicted on Braelyn, who was born July 14, 2013, and died that Sept. 16 , were horrifying and included brain and eye damage along with broken legs and ribs. But defense lawyer Patrece Cashwell said she intends to prove that little Braelyn had a medical condition that no one recognized until after she was autopsied, and the medical experts who found evidence of lung and blood vessel disorders chose to ignore it.