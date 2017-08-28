THORNE SENTENCED TO 30 IN FWB SEXUAL BATTERY CASE

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced Larry Michael Thorne has been sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections and designated as a Sexual Offender by the Honorable William F. Stone.

The Sexual Offender designation will require Thorne to register as such for the remainder of his life. On June 29, 2017, a jury had found Thorne guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a victim 12 years of age or older, but under the age of 18 and Sexual Battery of a victim 12 years of age or older, but under the age of 18. Judge William F. Stone presided over the trial. The jury heard evidence that between January 2012 and November 2014, Mr. Throne repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim starting when she was 14 yoa and continuing until she was 17 yoa. This sexual molestation included sexual intercourse. These criminal acts occurred repeatedly in the defendant’s home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, with the assistance of the Department of Children and Families and Children’s Advocacy Center personnel, and made the arrest. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Christine Bosau.