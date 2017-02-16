THREE BEHIND BARS FOLLOWING METH BUST

Three people are behind bars following the discovering of meth at a home off Cedar Avenue in Walton County.

On February 14th members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Units, along with members of the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole completed a search of 341 Cedar Ave in the Choctaw Beach community.

During the search, more than 14 grams of methamphetamine was discovered, along with several items of paraphernalia.

Edwin Peterson Jr., 59, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Christina Cook, 27, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Boone, 35, is charged with misdemeanor violation of probation.