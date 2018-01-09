TIMPOOCHEE TRAIL CLOSED FOR IMPROVEMENTS

On Wednesday, January 10th, Timpoochee Trail Multi-Use Path will be closed for repair/replacement starting from U.S. Highway 83 to County Road 283. The multi-use path will be closed for approximately 120 days during construction to improve the path. This project is a part of the multi-year capital improvement project designed to fix and replace the multi-use path along Walton County’s scenic outdoors. As a part of the improvement project, the 8′ wide multi-use path will be completely removed and will be replaced with a new base material, a 10′ wide asphalt surface, signage, stormwater systems, and other new features that will make the path safer and more user-friendly. Alligator Lake and Little Redfish Lake wooden bridges are also included in the improvement project to be removed and replaced. The new path and bridge design will be like the multi-use path project at Western Lake.

