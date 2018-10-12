TIPS FOR CONTRACTING LOVED ONES

Be creative, and be persistent. If one contact method doesn’t work, try another. Don’t give up! Call during off-peak hours for the best chance of getting through. Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot. Check your loved one’s social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter), as they may have already gone online to tell their story. Send an email

Call friends and relatives who may have already been in contact with your loved one.

Call people and places where your loved one is well-known: neighbors, employer, school, place of worship, senior center, social club, union, or fraternal organization.