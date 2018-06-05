TIPS WANTED IN 3 ESCAMBIA COUNTY FIRES

State fire investigators are asking for tips about a house fire and two separate fires at the same factory. On May 24th, a mobile home burned on 46th Avenue in Myrtle Grove in Escambia County. The state fire marshal’s office is still trying to determine what caused the fire. Investigators say they have not ruled out burglary or arson while the home was unoccupied. The state fire marshal is also asking the public for information about two fires at an abandoned concrete plant. The fires occurred April 16th and May 14th in separate buildings at the plant on Airport Boulevard near Palafox Street in Escambia County. State investigators say transients frequent the facility. Information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of an arson suspect may be eligible for a cash reward. The Arson Tip Hotline is 1-877-662-7766 (877-NO ARSON).

