The Tivoli Historical society will sponsor the 5K Heart Run on May 6, 2017 on Circle Dr. If you are interested in participating, registration will begin at 8 AM and the run will start at 9 AM . For more information contact any memeber of the THS or President,Eddie Williamson at 836-4204. We are asking you all to come out for your hearts sake and to support the endeavors that the THS are undertaking,including the restoration of the Tivoli Gymnasium.