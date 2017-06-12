TOLBERT PLEADS OUT IN GENEVA COUNTY CASE

One of Geneva County’s most-publicized cases ever will not go to trial. Jury selection was scheduled to start TODAY in Sebastian Tolbert’s case. But Friday afternoon, Tolbert pleaded “Guilty” to attempted murder, rape, sodomy and robbery. Prosecutors say in March 2016, then 20-year-old Tolbert broke into an elderly Samson couple’s home assaulted them and left them to die, but they did recover. Tolbert was sentenced to life in prison. Geneva County District Attorney Kirk Adams says that’s the maximum penalty under Alabama Law. Two accomplices in the case are scheduled to go to trial later this year.