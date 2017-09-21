TOLLS RESUME TODAY

12:01 a.m , according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation. Tolls on a vast majority of Florida’s Turnpike system, all Florida Department of Transportation roads and bridges, and all regional toll facilities throughout the State were reinstated today at, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Tolls were suspended on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to help facilitate Hurricane Irma evacuation and relief activities. The tolls on Destin’s Mid-Bay Bridge were included in the suspension.

Tolls will remain suspended on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike south of the interchange with S.R. 874 (Mile Post 0-17) to assist Monroe County residents with recovery efforts.