TOTAL ECLIPSE TODAY

Today, the United States will witness a solar eclipse. While solar eclipses aren’t uncommon, this one is significant. Why? Not only is it a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block the sun from Earth, but it’s also visible from the continental United States – and the path of totality stretches from coast to coast! Many eclipses are only visible from remote parts of our planet, such as Antarctica or the middle of an ocean.

It’s been 38 years since a total eclipse was visible from the continental United States – and even then it was visible only in the U.S. Northwest & Canada. It has been a whopping 99 years since the last total eclipse crossed the continental U.S. from coast to coast. If you miss this one, you won’t get another chance to see a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. until 2024! Because the August 21st eclipse will be visible in totality only within the U.S., it has been called “The Great American Eclipse”