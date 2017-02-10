TRACEY LYNN BURGESS 1965 – 2017

Mrs. Tracey Lynn Day Burgess, age 52 died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2017 at the home of her mother. Because of her need for constant care, Tracey and Jeff had moved in with her Mom for a while. She was born January 15, 1965 in Roanoke, Virginia the daughter of Gary Clinton Day and Evelyn L. Bradbury Day. Most will remember Tracey in her association with Wal*Mart Pharmacy where she worked as a pharmacy tech for some twenty-five years.

Among survivors are her husband, Jeff Burgess. Her son, Tyler, her Mother, Evelyn Day her Brothers-in-law, Robert Burgess, Ralph Burgess and wife Cheryl, Gary Burgess and wife Vicki and Greg Burgess and wife Sherry. Her sister-in-law Myra Shaw and husband Dean, her Mother-in-law Sarah Burgess and a very special friend, Linda Harrell.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jerry Evans Funeral Home.

