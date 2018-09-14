TRACTOR-TRAILER WRECK, DIESEL SPILL TIES UP NICEVILLE TRAFFIC

A tractor-trailer crashed and overturned at the intersection of John Sims Parkway and Government Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday. According to Niceville Fire Department Chief Tommy Mayville, the truck was hauling granite. When it attempted to make a right turn onto Government Street, the granite shifted and caused the truck to fall onto its side. The driver was taken by ambulance to Twin Cities Hospital with injuries and later released, Mayville said. The tractor-trailer leaked about 150 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the fuel did not spill into any drains or waterways. The Niceville Police Department diverted traffic through South Highway 85, Mayville said. Okaloosa EMS and Emergency Management worked the scene until about 11 a.m.

