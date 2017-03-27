TRAFFIC ALERT

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 Maintenance and Repair of Underground Stormwater Drainage from Gulf Shore Drive to Airport Road in Destin- Intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday as crews clean and seal pipe joints along the trunk line, adjacent manhole, and curb inlet structures. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

Walton County

U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Bay Bridge Project- North and southbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31 between Bay Grove Road and Chat Holly Road as crews perform shoulder repairs. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive – Intermittent and alternating lane closures between Seascape Drive and the Okaloosa/Walton county line from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30. The closures will allow crews to begin roadway widening and drainage work. The eastbound outside lane between Poinciana Boulevard and Snowdrift Road and the right turn lane from Scenic Gulf Drive to U.S. 98 will be closed from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30 as crews perform maintenance work in the area.

U.S. 331 Multilane from north of State Road (S.R.) 20 to Interstate 10- Southbound traffic at Owl’s Head will be shifted to the outside lane Thursday, March 30, to allow crews to perform median and inside shoulder work between Owl’s Head and S.R. 20. This new traffic pattern will be in place several months.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather