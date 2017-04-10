A traffic alert has been issued for Okaloosa and Walton counties frrom the Florida Dept. of Transportation.

The DOT warns that drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In Okaloosa County…

· State Road (S.R.) 85 from to S.R. 20 – Intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 13 as crews repair signs.

U.S. 98 Maintenance and Repair of Underground Stormwater Drainage from Gulf Shore Drive to Airport Road in Destin- Intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday as crews clean and seal pipe joints along the trunk line, adjacent manhole, and curb inlet structures. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

In Walton County…

· U.S. 98 from just west of Grand Boulevard to just west of County Road 83 Alternating and intermittent lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. now through Wednesday, April 12 as crews make repairs to the roadway.

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive – Intermittent and alternating lane closures between the Okaloosa/Walton county line and Seascape Drive from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. now through Thursday, April 13. The closures will allow crews to begin widening and paving operations.

The eastbound outside lane between Poinciana Boulevard and Snowdrift Road and the right turn lane from Scenic Gulf Drive to U.S. 98 will also be closed from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 as crews perform maintenance work in the area.

U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Bay Bridge Project- Alternating and intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14 between Bay Grove Road and Chat Holly Road as crews stripe the roadway. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.