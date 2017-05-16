TRAFFIC ALERT

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton Counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Drivers are urged to be cautious in several areas of Oklaloosa and Walton County over the next few days. S.R. 85 over Shoal River and Relief Bridges Routine Bridge Inspections- Tuesday, May 16 north and southbound lane restrictions, 2.5 miles south of Interstate 10, as crews perform routine inspections. Lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. U.S. 98 Maintenance and Repair of Underground Storm-water Drainage, from Gulf Shore Drive to Airport Road in Destin- Intermittent westbound lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday as crews clean and seal pipe joints along the trunk line, adjacent manhole, and curb inlet structures. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2017.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Alternating east and westbound lane closures between Holiday Road and the Okaloosa/Walton County line from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, May 18 as crews perform drainage work. U.S. 98 Routine Maintenance from Baytown Lane to Sandestin Boulevard- Westbound outside, right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, May 17 as crews trim trees. Please proceed with caution in these areas.