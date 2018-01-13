TRAFFIC ALERT

In Walton County and Okaloosa County, road work is going to be done on the following State Roads. In Okaloosa County on State Road 8 from East of County Road 189 to West of Yellow River, there will be intermittent and alternating lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, January 14th, to Thursday, January 18th, as work will be on asphalt and guardrails. For Walton County on U.S. Highway 98 there will be widening and drainage updates from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive, there will be alternating east and westbound lane closure from the Walton/Okaloosa County line to Tang-O-Mar Drive between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 14th, to Saturday, January 20th. All activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

