TRAFFIC ALERT FOR WALTON AND OKALOOSA COUNTY

Florida Department of Transportation announced the following state roads that will experience traffic delays. In Okaloosa County, the State Road 189 Intersection Improvement at State Road 393 will begin on Sunday, February 18th, through Thursday, February 22nd, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. with intermittent northbound lane restrictions. The crews will be performing roadway, sidewalk, and drainage work on Beal Parkway between Ewing Court and Water Street. On I-10 from East of County Road 189 to the west of Yellow River, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Sunday, February 18th, through Friday, February 23rd, there will be eastbound and westbound intermittent lane restrictions as crews are performing asphalt corrections. On U.S. Highway 90 on the Yellow River Bridge, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, February 22nd, there will be eastbound lane restrictions as crews perform routine bridge inspections. In Walton County, U.S. Highway 98 will be widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., on Sunday, February 18th, through Thursday, February 22nd. Alternating east and westbound lane closures can be expected as crews are widening the roadway and drainage upgrades are being made. Caution is advised to motorists planning to make right turns from the outside, right travel lanes as crew remove eastbound and westbound right turning lanes. The following roads between Driftwood and Holiday will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, February 19th, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., as crews install drainage pipe under the road. The road work is expected to last two weeks. The following side streets and driveways are affected by this roadwork: Driftwood Road, Ellis Road, Professional Place, North, Beach Centre driveway, and the CVS driveway. On State Road 20 from East of State Road 81 in Bruce to West of Black Creek Boulevard, from 8:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, February 26th, through Friday, March 2nd, there will be alternating east and westbound lane restrictions as road work crews are performing ditch reshaping activities.

Share This Post







