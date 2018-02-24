TRAFFIC ALERT FOR WALTON COUNTY

Florida Department of Transportation released the following traffic alerts for Walton County, Florida. On the U.S. 98 Widening Project from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive, on Sunday, February 25th, to Thursday, March 1st, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. roadway widening and drainage upgrades will continue from the Okaloosa/ Walton County line to Tang-O-Mar drive. Crews will also be continuing to remove east and westbound, right turn lanes from Tang-O-Mar Drive to Emerald Bay Drive. Caution is advised for motorists that plan on making right turns from the outside, right travel lane. Lastly, from Driftwood Road to Holiday Road, the following side streets and driveways will be reduced to one lane: Professional Place, North Beach Centre driveway, and the CVS driveway. The roadwork will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., Monday, February 26th, to Friday, March 2nd.

