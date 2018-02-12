TRAFFIC ALERT FOR WALTON & OKALOOSA COUNTY

Florida Department of Transportation (F.D.O.T.) released traffic alerts for the following week. In Okaloosa County, the left turn lane on Wright Parkway heading east will be closed through 5 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13th, as they are performing construction activities. There will be roadway, sidewalk, and drainage work for the State Road 189 Intersection Improvement at State Road 393. The project will be on Beal Parkway between Ewing Court and Water Street on Monday, February 12th, through Thursday, February 15th, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., with intermittent northbound and southbound outside lane restrictions. There will be asphalt corrections on Interstate 10 from East of County Road 189 to West of Yellow River on Monday, February 12th, through Thursday, February 15th, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The lane restrictions will be on the westbound and eastbound lanes, daytime closure shoulders could happen for other operations for this project. Routine Maintenance activities will take place on Benning Drive to Main Street on Monday, February 12th, through Wednesday, February 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Only the eastbound traffic will encounter intermittent lane restrictions. In Walton County, on Emerald Bay to Tang-O-Mar Drive, workers will be widening the roadway and upgrading the drainage along will continuing to remove the east and westbound turning lanes on Monday, February 12th, through Thursday, February 15th, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating east and westbound lane closures can be expected. Caution is advised for motorists who are making right turns from the outside, right travel lane. There will be routine bridge maintenance on State Road 83, in Monday, February 12th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane on State Road 83 just south of the Alabama state line.

