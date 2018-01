Sunday, January 28th, around 7:00 p.m., the north and southbound traffic from south of Healthmark Regional Medical Center to north of Coy Burgess Loop South in Walton County, Florida, will be moved to the northbound lanes that have just recently been finished. The Healthmark Regional Medical Center new driveway that was is now open to traffic. Traffic patterns similar to this one will occur over the next month as construction activities are completed by crews on the new southbound lanes.

