TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG BUST BY TROOPERS

A traffic stop by a Florida State Trooper in South Walton has landed a Texas man behind bars.

On Monday at approximately 2:00PM, the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 98 and COunty Road 30-A on a vehicle with an expired Texas tag.

When making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, troopers detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A vehicle search was conducted. During the search, marijuana, a digital scale, a large amount of clear plastic baggies, and a pistol were found. A large amount of money was found on the driver and inside the vehicle. The total amount was $6,503.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Tahsin Ahmed Khan of Sugarland, Texas, was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail. Khan is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired license more than 6 months.