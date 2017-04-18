TRAFFIC STOPS IN WASHINGTON COUNTY RESULT IN TWO ARRESTS

On Saturday April 15, at approximately 1:30am , Washington Count Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jarvis stopped a vehicle on Pate Pond Road for a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the vehicle Deputy Jarvis discovered the driver, 23 year old Leeazia Taylor of Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonifay, had an outstanding Washington County warrant for failure to appear in court for previous driver’s license charges.During the stop, Deputy Jarvis also recovered a bag containing methamphetamine from the area of where the passenger, 29 year old Justin Brown of Pate Pond Road, Vernon, was sitting.

Leeazia Taylor was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the outstanding Washington County warrant.

Justin Brown was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.