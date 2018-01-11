TRASH ISN’T THE ONLY THING ON THE HIGHWAY

On Tuesday, January 9th, Walton County Sheriff’s Department Jail Inmate Devin Dillard, age 53, found a loaded handgun on County Highway 83. Walton County Jail Inmates that were on a county work crew in the area they were assigned to near County Highway 185 in northern Walton County. Approximately 100 yards from where Walton County Inmates were picking up trash on County Highway 83, Devin Dillard found a loaded Jimenez Arms . Devin Dillard took the loaded handgun immediately to the work crew supervisor without telling any of the other inmates. The work crew supervisor then notified Walton County Jail of the found a loaded handgun and the two wrapped the handgun in paper towels so it could be concealed from other Walton County Inmates. A Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene and tried to slide the hammer back on the handgun multiple times. When the hammer finally slid back, a round was found inside the chamber. The loaded handgun was confiscated and taken into evidence. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson stated, “This could have gone tragically wrong. But, the inmate did what was right.”

