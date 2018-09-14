TROOPERS USE ‘PIT’ TO END PURSUIT WITH MAN SUSPECTED OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

A high-speed Florida Highway Patrol pursuit with a Lynn Haven man leaves the man with serious injuries Tuesday. The chase began around 11:30 Tuesday morning after Troopers noticed him laying on his wheel. Troopers said they believe the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “They tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, and at that point, the vehicle fled,” Lt. Eddie Elmore said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers followed the suspect in a 2003 GMC Denali for about 15 minutes down back streets, to State Road 390, and onto Highway 231 before conducting a “PIT,” or Precision Intervention Technique, flipping the car on it’s side. “When I was going to turn, they did the ‘PIT’ on him and flipped him over and I got out of the way,” a witness, Patrick Corbin, said. “The patrol vehicle comes up behind the vehicle, causes it to spin, and causes the vehicle to stop running. We can actually block the vehicle in at that point,” Elmore said, explaining how the technique works. The driver was 32-year-old Lynn Haven resident Chau Nguyen. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car. Troopers said stopping the car was crucial to keep others on the road safe. “Any time that we can stop a pursuit as quick as we can for the safety of the motors and public that’s what we do and that’s what we done here today,” Elmore said. Nguyen was alone in his car and is being treated for serious injuries at a Bay Medical Sacred Heart. The investigation is underway and charges are pending.

