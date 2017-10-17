TROUBLES CONTINUE FOR OKALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The saga continues in the Okaloosa County School District child abuse/sexual harassment investigations. It seems that Sup. Mary Beth Jackson has now called on a investigator from neighboring Escambia County for assistance in the investigation of an employee accused by several women of harassment. One woman claims Stephen Hall, presently employed at Choctawhatchee High School, has been following her and making “unprofessional/vulgar comments” for eight years, from the time she was a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) member at Edwins Elementary School, according to the NW Florida Daily News. Jackson has “chosen to go to an outside investigator” and “the Escambia County superintendent has loaned me his investigator.” The investigator will be meeting with Hall and the parent who has filed the charges.

The allegations included one from a school nurse who complained of being called “baby, sweetie, sugar and hon,” and touched inappropriately. The current allegations against Hall join a number of criminal investigations within the school district concerning alleged child abuse. Former Kenwood special education teacher Marlynn Stillions was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with four counts of felony child abuse without great bodily harm. Former Kenwood principal Angelyn Vaughan and Farley, who investigated the case, have been charged with multiple counts of felony failure to report child abuse. That case, which remains active, is now being led by the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.