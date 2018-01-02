TROY RICHARD JAMES 1962-2017

Mr. Troy Richard James, age 55, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017. He was born on May 26, 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Richard L. James and Sally Hall James. Mr. James was a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1980. He worked as a supervisor in maintenance for several years. Mr. James was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. James, and his step-father, Jim Bennett. Mr. James is survived by his loving wife, Amina Latifi of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; his son Kyle James and wife Lindsey of Indiana; his daughter Jessica Smith and husband Chuck of Indiana; his mother, Sally Bennett; his brother Mike James of Indiana; two sisters, Alesia Brisson of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Jennifer Coomer and husband Pete of Indiana; and one grandson, Lucas James Muellen.

Receiving of friends will be from 6:00~8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Home; 150 East Highway 20 East, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Receiving of friends will also be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Shirley Brothers Funeral Home, 9608 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229.

